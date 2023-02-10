Green Bay Packers President Reveals Expected Deadline for Aaron Rodgers Decision

If you’re awaiting a decision on what the Packers will do with Aaron Rodgers, the team president offered a timeline on Thursday, albeit a tenuous one. Hint, it’ll probably happen after the quarterback returns from his dark, isolation retreat.

On Thursday, an ESPN reporter caught up with Green Bay president Mark Murphy. The obvious question is what will happen with Aaron Rodgers, who seems delighted in keeping NFL fans in suspense for another off-season.

In the video Dianna Russini tweeted, Packers president Mark Murphy said: “There hasn’t been a deadline. The sooner the decision is made, the better. (General Manager Brian) Gutekunst has been in contact with him. Aaron has expressed that he doesn’t want to drag it.”

Russini asked him “you’re hoping by the start of March?”

And Murphy clarified “yes, around free agency.” Then that would be March 15.

But first, Aaron Rodgers needs to complete his four-day isolation retreat. The Packers quarterback keeps pushing the deadline. He said earlier this month that he’d know his decision right after the Super Bowl.

Then on Tuesday, he did his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. That’s when he revealed plans for his quirky retreat. And, he also clarified that he hasn’t decided whether he’ll continue to play football. Most fans assumed the 39-year-old would keep playing, although it seemed clear he’d change teams.

But retirement, “for sure, it’s a real thing, 100 percent,” Aaron Rodgers told McAfee. “That’s why it’s going to be important to get through this week and to take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate all things my future. And then be able to make a decision that I think is best for me moving forward and in the highest interest of my happiness and then move forward.”

Rodgers continued to use some odd language to describe his current situation. He said on the podcast “I’m still in the art of contemplation about my future.. after my isolation retreat I’ll be ready to make a decision.”

The isolation retreat is four days long. Rodgers said he’ll be alone, in the dark, in a small, isolated house. Someone will drop off food for him.

“I’ve had a number of friends who’ve done it and have had some profound experiences,” Aaron Rodgers said. “It’s something that’s been on my radar for a few years, thought it would be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning this season. Been on the calendar for months and months and months so it’s in a couple of weeks.”

Rodgers signed a new contract last March. He still has two years remaining. And if the Packers trade him to a team like the Jets or Raiders, he would need to give a promise he’ll stick around and not retire after a season.