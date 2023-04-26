Green Bay Packers make official Aaron Rodgers trade announcement

The move is now officially official. Aaron Rodgers will be leaving the Green Bay Packers and will be in a New York Jets uniform next season. Years after making a similar move with Brett Favre, history is repeating itself as a soon-to-be Hall of Fame QB will play at the Meadowlands.

Press releases were sent out via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. The likes of team president Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst thanked Rodgers for his service to Green Bay. You would have to imagine they are happy with the return haul from the Jets as well.

Head coach Matt LaFleur was another one to release statements on Rodgers leaving. He said the quarterback was the best player he’s ever worked with on the field. High praises came when discussing Rodgers interacting with his family. While they might have never reached the top together, there is a ton of respect coming from LeFleur’s way.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with many great players, but none better than Aaron,” LaFleur said. “I will always be grateful for our time together, both on and off the field. The mark he left on our organization, players and coaches cannot be overstated. His drive for competitive greatness and the standards he set for everyone, including himself, made our team better. Ultimately, he made me a better coach.

“I will never forget his post-practice interactions with our families. His ability to connect with kids, including my own, was a great example for our locker room. He was and will always be a great representative of the ‘G’ and what it means to be a Green Bay Packer!”

Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay as team legend

Off the field, the end of the Rodgers era produced a lot of headaches. Following it up with a poor performance during the 2022 season was not any better. But no matter how the era ended, Rodgers will leave Green Bay as a team legend and No. 12 will likely be retired one day.

Rodgers won four NFL MVPs during his time with the Packers, with the latest two coming during back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021. He threw for just over 55,000 yards and 475 touchdowns after being drafted by the franchise in 2005.

Most importantly, a Super Bowl was won with Mike McCarthy as the head coach. Green Bay has a rich tradition of winning championships and a Lombardi Trophy came back home in 2010. For that alone, Rodgers will forever be remembered in green and gold.