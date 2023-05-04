Full breakdown on Jordan Love contract reveals ‘unique’ extension

After trading longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers a week ago, this week the Green Bay Packers decided to sign quarterback Jordan Love to a contract extension. Love signed a one-year extension Wednesday, which makes him a Packer for the next two seasons and guarantees him $13.5 million.

NFL insider Field Yates provided more details regarding Love’s contract extension, an interesting deal that could be worth up to $22.5 million for 2024.

According to Yates, Love receives an extra $7.5 million in cash this season based on the structure of the extension. For the 2023 season, Love has an $8.7 million signing bonus on top of his base salary of $1.01 million, which also includes up to $9 million in incentivized escalators which will be added to his 2024 base salary.

Love’s 2024 base salary is $5.5 million, all fully guaranteed and capable of increasing depending on meeting his 2023 incentives, which include a $500,000 workout bonus.

The structure of Jordan Love’s deal is complex, with him meeting incentives tied to playing time, team wins, team stats, and other parameters in 2023 giving him the opportunity to increase his 2024 salary from $5.5 million to $14.5 million.

Jordan Love’s Unique Circumstances

The Packers selected Love No. 26 overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Love along with players like Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert from that draft class now present their respective teams with a decision to make regarding picking up their fifth-year-option.

However, the only difference between Love and the rest of the first-round picks in the 2020 class is that he made just one start for Green Bay in the past three seasons, spending the last three years as a backup to Aaron Rodgers.

As a result, the Packers have structured a deal that does show somewhat of a bode of confidence in their potential quarterback of the future, but also leaves some room for him to prove his worth and essentially earn a bigger payday.

Love has big shoes to fill, following the footsteps of a Super Bowl winner and four-time MVP who himself had to follow the footsteps of a three-time MVP and Super Bowl winner. The quarterback position has been a consistent staple for the Packers for quite some time, and hopefully Love can uphold the lofty standards. In his one start and ten game appearances Love’s attempted 83 passes and completed 50 for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.