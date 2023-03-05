Green Bay Packers Star Reveals the Last Time He Spoke With Aaron Rodgers

It appears Aaron Rodgers hasn’t kept in touch with one of his biggest supporters on the Green Bay Packers. AJ Dillon said his good byes, just in case, weeks ago.

Dillon is a Packers running back. He told The Spun earlier this week that he hasn’t spoken to Aaron Rodgers since the season ended in mid-January without a playoff berth.

“I really don’t talk too much about other people outside of the field,” Dillon said. “But the last time I spoke to 12 (Aaron Rodgers) was at the exit meetings. I just said to him ‘Hey, regardless of what goes down, it’s been an honor and a pleasure playing with you. I hope to see you next year.”

The Packers selected Dillon, the former Boston College star, in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. So he’s played with Rodgers for three seasons. Dillion has rushed for 1,815 yards in his career. He ran for 770 yards with seven touchdowns last fall.

The past two off-seasons have been chock full of stories about whether Rodgers would stick with Packers, retire or change teams. Basically, Dillon has faced this kind of speculation about his quarterback since the big back joined the league.

“He’s a grown man that makes his own decisions,” Dillon said of Aaron Rodgers. “And I got nothing but great things to say. He’s been a leader. Somebody who’s helped me out tremendously in my growth since I stepped foot in that locker room. Nothing but nice words and I think he’ll make the best decision for him.”

Aaron Rodgers Won’t Offer Any Clues On His Plans

So there you have it. Dillon has no idea what Rodgers will do for 2023. In fact, no one knows. The Packers quarterback, in his most recent interview, talks as if he hasn’t figured out his future.

The 39-year-old recently finished a four-day isolation retreat in southern Oregon. He was hoping that being in the dark with only his thoughts could help him to decide whether to stick with football or retire. Alas, it doesn’t appear the silent isolation provided any answers.

“For everybody involved directly and indirectly, it’s best for a decision earlier,” Rodgers said on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast earlier this week. “I feel really good about the conversations that are going to be had, that have been had with important people in my life that help orient me… But I’m not looking for somebody to tell me what what the answer is. All the answers are right inside me.”

Dillon shares carries with Aaron Jones. And Jones, who has played with Aaron Rodgers for six seasons, thinks the quarterback isn’t done with the NFL.

Jones said in an interview with Fox Sports: “I think he’ll be back. If he’s retiring, I think he wants to go out on his own. I definitely see him coming back and playing and I definitely hope it’s in Green Bay. He’s a great leader for us. A guy like that, he brings a lot of people along.”