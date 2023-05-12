Green Bay Packers to make franchise history in 2023 season opener

The home of the Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field, is one of the most iconic venues in football. But for a fifth straight season, the Packers will start the 2023 NFL season on the road against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

The five-season streak of away season openers marks the longest such streak in the history of the franchise.

“That’s something I thought was going to change,” Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur in an interview with packers.com’s Larry McCarren. “There’s nothing like having an opening day game at your home stadium with your crowd behind you, but again, the schedule makers said that’s not the case and we’ll be prepared to play against a Chicago Bears team that certainly looks on paper much improved. It’ll be a great challenge for us.”

The Packers have never opened a season at home with LaFleur as the team’s head coach. Green Bay is 2-2 in season openers under LaFleur, winning in 2019 and 2020 and losing in 2021 and 2022.

The last time Green Bay opened the season at home was in 2018 against the Bears when they won 24-23. That season was the second-worst in the Aaron Rodgers era after his first season as a starter in 2008. The 2018 Packers went 6-9-1 as Mike McCarthy was fired halfway through the season.

Green Bay Packers 2023 schedule

Week 1 — Sept. 10 at Chicago Bears (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX)

Week 2 — Sept. 17 at Atlanta Falcons (Noon CT, FOX)

Week 3 — Sept. 24 vs. New Orleans Saints (Noon CT, FOX)

Week 4 — Sept. 28 vs. Detroit Lions (7:15 p.m. CT, Amazon Prime)

Week 5 — Oct. 9 at Las Vegas Raiders (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Week 6 — BYE

Week 7 — Oct. 22 at Denver Broncos (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS)

Week 8 — Oct. 29 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Noon CT, FOX)

Week 9 — Nov. 5 vs. Los Angeles Rams (Noon CT, FOX)

Week 10 — Nov. 12 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Noon CT, CBS)

Week 11 — Nov. 19 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Noon CT, FOX)

Week 12 — Nov. 23 at Detroit Lions (11:30 a.m. CT, FOX)

Week 13 — Dec. 3 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC)

Week 14 — Dec. 11 at New York Giants (7:15 p.m. CT, ABC)

Week 15 — Dec. 17 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Noon CT, FOX)

Week 16 — Dec. 24 at Carolina Panthers (Noon CT, FOX)

Week 17 — Dec. 31 at Minnesota Vikings (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC)

Week 18 — TBD vs. Chicago Bears (TBD, TBD)