Green Bay Packers UDFA roundup: Signings, bonuses

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books and the Green Bay Packers wrapped up the weekend having made 13 total picks. But with the draft done, the acquisition of players only kicked into high gear.

As of Saturday night, the Packers had signed double-digit undrafted free agents and gotten a punter invited to rookie minicamp. More roster moves are sure to come in the following days as the Packers seek to fill more holes around new quarterback Jordan Love.

Green Bay UDFAs

Keshawn Banks, EDGE, San Diego State: A five-year player for the Aztecs, Banks played in 49 games. He had 42 tackles for loss on his career.

Chuck Filiaga, OL, Minnesota: Filiaga started his college career at Michigan and was a four-star prospect. He transferred to Minnesota and was part of a dominant rushing attack.

Malik Heath, WR, Ole Miss: Heath played for Mississippi State before transferring to in-state rival Ole Miss for 2022. He gets a $9000 signing bonus to join the Packers, per Aaron Wilson.

Jason Lewan, DL, Illinois State: Lewan played in 47 career games at Illinois State and has 100 career tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He was part of an FCS playoff squad in 2019.

Camren McDonald, TE, Florida State: More of an athletic pass catcher than an inline blocker, McDonald spent five years at Florida State. In each of the past three seasons, he recorded more than 20 catches.

Christian Morgan, S, Baylor: Fitting with a theme for the Packers UDFAs, Morgan is a highly experienced college player. In five years at Baylor, he played in 47 games and recorded seven career interceptions.

Henry Pearson, TE, Appalachian State: Yet another five-year college player, Pearson played in 41 career games. He set career highs for catches, yards and touchdowns in 2022.

Jimmy Phillips Jr., LB, SMU: In five seasons at SMU, Phillips really came on in the final three seasons in Dallas. He played in 33 games and recorded 168 tackles in the last three years.

Benny Sapp III, S, Northern Iowa: Sapp began his career at Minnesota, spending three years there before transferring to FCS Northern Iowa. He had nine interceptions in 30 games at the FCS level the past three seasons.

Kadeem Telfort, OT, UAB: A massive 6-foot-8 lineman, Telfort was all-conference in Conference USA for the Blazers. Telfort began his career at Florida before transferring to UAB.

Duece Watts, WR, Tulane: A 6-foot-2 wideout who started at junior college before playing 37 games at Tulane, Watts had 17 touchdowns in three years for the Green Wave.

