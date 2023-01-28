Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Makes Surprising Admission on Aaron Rodgers

Nobody expected Aaron Rodgers to be buddy-buddy with all his young wide receivers, but perhaps Romeo Doubs expected a little more than he got.

The former Nevada star turned in a solid rookie season for the Packers. He showed the most chemistry with Rodgers early on in the season, though that waned. But apparently the duo didn’t cultivate that off the field.

According to Doubs via Maggie and Perloff, Rodgers didn’t hang with his wide receivers outside of the facility — not even once.

#Packers Rookie WR @RomeoDoubs says he never hung out with Aaron Rodgers outside the facility… not ONCE! pic.twitter.com/65n11ckUxD — Maggie and Perloff (@MaggieandPerl) January 26, 2023

“I didn’t get a chance to hangout with him,” revealed Doubs. “… As far as being around 12, I’d say possibly it’s always been football. In the building, on the practice field. It was never a time where you know — well, there was an event.

“We had a team get-together for Halloween. I thought that was pretty cool.”

Aaron Rodgers — not exactly one for an ice-breaker. No wonder why he wasn’t on the same page as his wide receivers for most of the season.

If the all-time great quarterback remains in Green Bay, perhaps he’ll take Romeo Doubs out for dinner next season, at the least. If not, it remains to be seen how strong their bond really is, and if it can stand a long-distance friendship.

New Details Emerge About Aaron Rodgers’ Potential Trade Destination

Moreover, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed new details about a potential trade involving Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the AFC.

Green Bay is not contractually obligated to ask permission from Rodgers to trade him, but the team might only do it if it makes sense. The Packers would trade Rodgers to the AFC, according to Schefter, should one make sense.

At least, the Packers preferred to trade Rodgers to the AFC.

“It’s hard to imagine that he’s gonna retire and walk away and surrender $110 million in guaranteed money,” Schefter said on SportsCenter. “So that means he’s either back with Green Bay or the team explores the idea of trading him. Jordan Love is getting closer and closer to play. And Aaron Rodgers is due $110 million the next two years for a team that is not well positioned against the cap.

“The easiest way to resolve some of that would be with the quarterback, you’d free up about $60 million in guaranteed money, you get back draft pick compensation, you’d have the ability to land other players.”

While the trade buzz continued, Schefter previously said it would be difficult for the Packers to trade Rodgers. Still, for a squad like the New York Jets or Tennessee Titans, it may be worth it.

On3 and Outsider’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.