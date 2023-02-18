Green Bay Packers WR Allen Lazard Says Aaron Rodgers is the Greatest QB of All-Time

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has settled the biggest debate in the NFL. When it comes to naming the greatest quarterback of all-time, he says the title goes to Aaron Rodgers.

Sit down, Tom Brady. Take a back seat, Joe Montana. Don’t even think about it, Peyton Manning. It’s Rodgers who owns the crown — at least to Green Bay’s 27-year-old receiver. He told TMZ Sports that there’s no question the four-time league MVP is the best to ever do it.

“The greatest of all time,” Lazard said. “Not might, no might. Drop the might. He’s the G.O.A.T. … The best person to ever pick up a football and throw the ball. I’ll leave it at that.”

During his impressive NFL career, Rodgers has racked up 10 Pro Bowl selections, four league MVP awards and claimed a Super Bowl ring (XLV).

Lazard has spent the last five seasons with Rodgers. He says it’s been a blessing.

“Catching passes from him has, you know, it’s been a highlight of my life, my career, and everything,” he said.

Thanks to Lazard, we no longer have to go through this silly debate. Rodgers is the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. End of discussion.

Green Bay Packers Prepared to Move on from G.O.A.T Aaron Rodgers

Apparently, the Green Bay Packers don’t really care if Aaron Rodgers is the greatest of all-time. The team is prepared to move on from the quarterback amid the offseason drama he’s created.

Rodgers is taking his time in making a decision on his future in the NFL. The 18-year veteran has kept all options on the table: returning to Green Bay, requesting a trade and retiring. He has yet to make a decision.

According to a report, the Packers have “all but moved on” from Rodgers.

#Packers have “all but moved on” from long-time QB Aaron Rodgers via @TyDunne and @BobMcGin



They’re more confident than ever to start Jordan Love and with his ability to lead.https://t.co/G9fZOdJHFX pic.twitter.com/Z5V6Ll99XI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 17, 2023

According to Bob McGinn of GoLongTD.com, Rodgers will unlikely be the quarterback in Green Bay in 2023.

“They’re disgusted with him and they’re done with him and they’re moving on. This is going to involve money and a trade partner and all kinds of things. But I’m totally convinced he is not going to be their starting quarterback this year,” he said on a podcast.

Rodgers plans to make a final decision after taking a “retreat.” All eyes continue to follow the four-time league MVP.