WATCH: Former Dallas Cowboys Star Suffers Brutal KO in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Former Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Greg Hardy suffered a brutal knockout in his latest fight. Hardy competed in Bare Knuckle FC Friday night.

Hardy previously fought in the UFC and after a few quick wins, Hardy fell to higher level competition. The former NFL star had a controversial past with alleged domestic violence and even Watson demanded his respect from Hardy.

Below is video of Watson’s knockout of Hardy in the second round of their bout.

GREG HARDY JUST GOT SLEPT pic.twitter.com/yMOT2ayV0T — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 18, 2023

“I knew from watching all of his previous fights he (didn’t) like to get hit,” Watson said, via BroBible. “He’s a big guy, he’s never been bullied in his life, he’s always been they bully. (Hardy always got) away with the pressure. He doesn’t like to get hit. I knew as soon as I landed on him he wasn’t going to like bare-knuckle.”

After Hardy suffered his brutal knockout, Watson claimed the former NFL star looked ahead to other big name opponents in the promotion.

“That was the other biggest hole in his game,” Watson said. “He wasn’t showing me no respect, he was looking past me, he wants that super fight with Ben Rothwell. (Hardy) can’t even make 285, thinks he can make a 265 for a title? He wasn’t looking at me at all.”

Watson said it was “amazing” to spoil Hardy’s debut.

Before, Hardy won two fights on Dana White’s Contender Series and then won a third fight at Xtreme Fight Night 52. It earned him a shot in the UFC where he lost his first fight by DQ via illegal knee.

Then, Hardy ripped off two straight TKO wins. After his third straight win to improve to 6-1, the fight became a no-contest. Hardy used an inhaler in between rounds.

Hardy was 5-1 with one no-contest going into his fight with Alexander Volkov, a ranked UFC heavyweight. He lost by decision.

However, Hady won two more fights in 2020 before his losing streak started. He suffered three straight knockout losses to Marcin Tybur, Tai Tuivasa and Sergey Spivak.

Then, Hardy went into free agency after three knockout losses and not re-signed by the UFC. The former Ole Miss product was a sixth round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2010 and played for the Cowboys in 2015 after five seasons in Carolina.

Hardy played in the CFL in 2018 before he trained mixed martial arts.