Greg Olsen Expected To Take Major Salary Cut Once Tom Brady Begins FOX Broadcasting Career

Leave it to a quarterback to waltz in and take a chunk out of a tight end’s salary. That’ll reportedly be the reality for Greg Olsen when FOX welcomes Tom Brady into the broadcast booth next season.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Olsen will see a $7 million dip in his salary when Brady joins the team. He will go from making $10 million to $3 million.

Brady will also be part of FOX’s No. 1 team for coverage while Olsen will be slotted as the No. 2 analyst for the network.

Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX to join its broadcast coverage of the NFL. The agreement started when officially retired from the league, which he announced just weeks ago.

It’s a raw deal for Olsen, who did an excellent job in his first season in the booth. But, he likely knew what would happen when Brady joined the crew at FOX.

Troy Aikman Offers Tom Brady Advice for Broadcasting Career

If there’s anyone who knows how to transition from Super Bowl-winning quarterback to great NFL broadcaster, it’s Troy Aikman. The Dallas Cowboys legend has been an outstanding analyst for years.

In a recent podcast appearance, Aikman talked about Brady’s new venture behind the microphone. Aikman, like most of us, believes the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be just fine.

“I think he’ll be great. Obviously, FOX does as well. Moist people do,” Aikman told Green Light with Chris Long. “I feel like there are people you just bet on and he’s one of those guys.”

What advice would Aikman offer Brady?

“My only advice is just be you, be authentic,” Aikman said. “Be honest, speak your mind. And he’ll find his niche, he’ll do that respectfully. And I think he’ll have a lot to add to the broadcast.”

We’re all looking forward to getting Brady’s insight during the 2023 NFL season.