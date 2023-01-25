Greg Olsen Speaks Out About Tom Brady, FOX Broadcast Booth

While the NFL world waits to hear a decision from Tom Brady and whether he will play next season, Greg Olsen is worried about other things. For Olsen, the longer Brady stays in the league, the better. The former tight end wants to keep his own job in the booth at Fox.

Alongside Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen spent the last season as half of the No. 1 duo on the network. However, as we all know, Fox is just waiting to add Tom Brady to the roster. There’s already a contract in place, the question is just when will Brady give it up in the NFL?

For Olsen, the prospect of being unseated by the GOAT is a bit nerve-wracking. But he’ll take whatever happens in stride.

“If Brady ends up retiring and coming…and that’s how everything unfolds, it sucks… But at the end of the day, I’m a big boy. I know what I signed up for,” Olsen said on ESPN 1000 in Chicago.

“Whatever happens in the offseason, listen, I hope Brady signs a five-year deal with [an NFL team]. I’ll be the first guy there. I’ll give ’em some cap room to make it work.”

Greg Olsen on the potential of Tom Brady coming to the Fox NFL broadcast booth.@WaddleandSilvy @TWaddle87 @gregolsen pic.twitter.com/JCZIaFemV3 — ESPN 1000 (@ESPN1000) January 25, 2023

If Olsen is replaced by Brady, then you can’t really blame Fox. If you’re going to pay someone hundreds of millions of dollars right out of the league, they will probably be on TV as much as you can get them on there.

Tom Brady Doesn’t Want to Talk About It

The strange thing is, Tom Brady is not about to talk about retiring from the NFL or anything like that. After a disappointing season in Tampa Bay, we are back where we were about a year ago when the season came to an end.

While on his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Jim Gray asked Brady about retiring. If he was going to move on to the broadcast booth or find another season or two playing in the league. The GOAT didn’t appreciate that.

“If I knew what I was going to f***ing do I would’ve already f***ing done it,” Brady said to Gray. “I’m taking it a day at a time. I appreciate you asking. Thank you.”

That sounds like Tom Brady is weighing things right now. It can’t be easy to give up on playing. Especially when it feels like he could take a team deep into the playoffs in the right situation.

While it seems absolutely bonkers. Yes, might very well see Tom Brady play NFL football at the age of 46. Redefining longevity.