Gronk Calls Out Aaron Rodgers for Comments on Pat McAfee Show

Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Rodgers don’t exactly have the same personality type, so it’s no surprise the latter is catching some slack from the former NFL tight end.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this week, the Green Bay Packers quarterback spoke of his future, stating that he thinks he can “win the MVP again, in the right situation.”

Evidently, Gronkowski thinks Rodgers should be taking a more team-centric view on the remainder of his career, calling out the reigning two-time MVP over thinking about individual awards over potential Super Bowl titles.

“I’m totally fine with everything he said, except one major part,” Gronkowski said. “And that’s the ‘MVP again.’ It’s just that I think ‘I could win another Super Bowl,’ and that would have been totally fine. Like, bro, like why are you thinking MVP? Don’t you want Super Bowls? Like Super Bowls are I think five times greater than an MVP award.

“We all know that you won the MVP a few times now, but like, you know, everyone would know even more how many more Super Bowls you won than MVPs. So that’s why I’m just a little bit confused about that quote he just had. I mean, it should be Super Bowls. You should never be thinking the MVP when Super Bowls are twice . . . twice . . . better.”

Gronkowski has never been shy about his yearning to only play with Tom Brady, and perhaps Rodgers represents the reason why. Individual awards are memorable, but Super Bowls etch your name into stone in a way that can never be replicated.

More on Rob Gronkowski, Aaron Rodgers

Regardless of their differences, both Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Rodgers have done plenty of winning on the football field.

During his 11-year NFL career, the star tight end captured four Super Bowl rings — three in New England with the Patriots, and one in Tampa Bay, following Brady to the Buccaneers.

While Rodgers has his one Super Bowl ring from Super Bowl XLV, the fact he doesn’t have more may be his defining legacy. He’s arguably the most talented quarterback the world has ever seen, but unless there’s some major changes in the next couple of months, it looks like his chase for a second has evaporated.

Perhaps there’s no better example than the Peyton Manning-Tom Brady debate. Manning’s five NFL MVP awards dwarf Brady’s, but he’ll never be consider the GOAT — not when the latter has seven Super Bowl rings.

Time will tell what the future holds for Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Rodgers. They’re two of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of cleats. However, maybe the Packers quarterback should heed Gronkowski’s advice if he’s to play another season.