Gronk Gives Latest Inside Intel on Tom Brady, NFL Future in 2023

Nobody, not even Tom Brady himself, knows what the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be doing come fall 2023.

Will Brady be gearing up for a fourth season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Will he embark on a 24th season with a new team? Or, will Brady be alongside Kevin Burkhardt in the Fox Sports booth? Those are the options, though it’s hard to tell which way Brady may be leaning just six days removed from Tampa Bay’s 31-14 NFC Wild Card game defeat to the Dallas Cowboys.

Rob Gronkowski, who hauled in 92 regular season touchdowns from Brady during his 11-year career, has his own take on what possibly lies ahead for his good friend. Appearing on FOX‘s pregame playoff show Saturday, Gronkowski said he feels Brady can “still play the game.”

"Whatever opportunity makes him the most excited to play the game of football, that's where he will be next year."@RobGronkowski on @TomBrady's future ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/W8snelaYZU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 22, 2023

“Everybody wants to know about Tom Brady’s future,” Gronkowski said. “I don’t even think Tom knows what his future holds right now. But let me tell you this: He was top five in passing yards last season. He can still play the game. And he’s probably getting some treatment on his arm as we speak right now, so he’s gonna be ready to go next year.”

Gronkowski, who retired this past offseason, doesn’t know where Brady might wanna play if he decides to return. Brady, 45, is an impending free agent come this offseason.

“It’s gonna be whatever situation intrigues him the most,” Gronkowski said. “Whatever opportunity that makes him the most excited to play the game of football, that’s where he will be next year.”

Tom Brady Contemplating NFL Future

The 2022 season was a rocky one for Brady and the Buccaneers. Despite winning the NFC South with an 8-9 record, the offense endured one of the biggest drop offs from one season to the next in NFL history. The Buccaneers finished 25th in points per game (18.4). That came one season removed from putting up 30.1 points per game, second in the league.

Brady threw for 4,694 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 66.8% passing. His 52.5 QBR was the lowest of his career.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, several players on the Buccaneers feel Brady has no intention to return based on their final interactions with him. Following the loss to Dallas, Brady thanked the Tampa Bay media in a heartfelt message before exiting from the podium.

“I just want to say thank you guys for everything you did this year,” Brady said. “I really appreciate all your effort… You guys got a tough job, and I appreciate all you guys do to cover us, and everyone who watches and is a big fan of the sport — we’re very grateful for everyone’s support. I love this organization. It’s a great place to be…

“Thank you everybody for welcoming me, all the regulars. And I’m just very grateful for the respect, and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys. So thank you very much.”