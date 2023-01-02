Hall of Fame NFL Official Art McNally Dies at 97

The first NFL official to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Art McNally has died. He was 97. McNally was instrumental in modernizing officiating in the league. From Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he worked for the NFL from 1968-2015 in various roles.

Art McNally went to Temple University and soon after was teaching and coaching in Philadelphia. He was at Central High School until 1968 when the NFL brought him on as the supervisor of officials.

In a short statement on Twitter, the NFL remembered the late official.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Art McNally,” the tweet says. “McNally was known as the ‘Father of Instant Replay’ and was the first game official to be inducted into the [Pro Football Hall of Fame] for his immeasurable impact on the game of football.”

Prior to his passing, McNally was the oldest living member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The sport and officiating transformed many times throughout his career. As the NFL pointed out in their tweet, McNally was the “Father of Instant Replay.” Something that we all take for granted now, was revolutionary almost 40 years ago.

When he was inducted in 2022, he was the first and only official honored at Canton.

Art McNally Worked For Decades

At 97 years old, Art McNally worked most of his life. He got his start with the NFL back in 1968, however, he would do a lot more than just officiate some games. First, he was Supervisor of Officials. Soon, he was promoted to Director of Officiating.

In 1990, McNally would step away from the NFL, sort of. He retired from his role as Director and went to work for the World League of American Football. Also known as the NFL Europe League, McNally was Head of Officiating.

When his time in Europe was done, Art McNally returned to help the NFL with officiating. While he had a wealth of experience, he took the role of Assistant Supervisor of Officiating. In 2008, McNally moved to his final role with the NFL as Officiating Observer and Trainer.