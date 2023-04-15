Head Coach Ron Rivera Calls Sale of Washington Commanders A ‘Relief’

You can’t blame a coach for feeling nervous about the sale of a team. But Ron Rivera says he’s experiencing only relief now that Josh Harris is purchasing the Commanders.

Of course, the sale isn’t official, as of yet. The NFL owners have to approve the purchase. But it does appear that Dan Snyder, the controversial owner of the team, won’t be around the offices going forward.

“It really seemed like a load was lifted, because everybody was on pins and needles for the last couple of months,” Ron Rivera told USA Today. “You kind of wondered what was going to happen.”

Here’s what did happen. An ownership group led by Harris agreed to pay $6.05 billion to buy the team from Snyder. During Snyder’s 24 years of ownership, the team has endured several controversies. And Snyder also was known to meddle in personnel matters.

Ron Rivera and Staff Concentrating on NFL Draft

As the NFL vets Harris, Ron Rivera and his assistants will concentrate on the draft, which starts April 27. After an 8-8-1 season last fall, the team owns the 16th pick of the first round.

Rivera said after hearing news of the sale, he said “we got right back to the draft meetings. We’ll still be business as usual.” The Commanders may be looking to select a cornerback or offensive lineman in the first round.

Here’s a fun fact relating to Snyder and the draft. He was known to watch the draft proceedings from his super yacht. And sometimes he’d surprise coaches by over-riding their selection. It’s well known that Snyder wanted the Commanders to select Dwayne Haskins in 2019, vetoing the coaches choice.

Harris, who owns NBA (76ers) and NHL (Devils) franchises, will of course have the same opportunity to tamper with Ron Rivera’s draft planning in the future.

Commanders Made Splashy Hire at OC and Kept a Major Player Happy

Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew told reporters last month that a potential sale had “zero impact” on what the team has done this off season. Mayhew said he didn’t know any details about who was trying to buy the team.

The biggest off-season player move to date was securing the services of star defensive tackle Daron Payne. Sides agreed to a four-year, $90 million extension. Plus, Mayhew signed offensive tackle Andrew Wyllie from the Super Bowl champion Chiefs and Giants center Nick Gates.

Sam Howell appears to be first in line as starting quarterback. However, the Commanders also signed Jacoby Brissett. The former Florida star now is on his fifth NFL team. Brissett played for the Browns last fall.

And Ron Rivera made a huge hire, bringing in Eric Bieniemy, the long-time offensive coordinator of Kansas City. Bieniemy probably will own the Commanders offense under Rivera.