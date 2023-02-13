Head Super Bowl Ref Carl Cheffers Addresses Controversial Call

The finale of this year’s NFL season is once again doused in controversy. With under two minutes to play in the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs faced a third down in field goal range and were stopped when Patrick Mahomes sailed a ball well over JuJu Smith-Schuster’s head.

Except, after the play, officials flagged Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry for defensive holding of Smith-Schuster before he completed his release on the route. Boom. First and 10 Kansas City with the chance to run the clock down within 10 seconds and kick a field goal, which they did.

The call essentially ended the game. The Eagles got the ball for one final play but came up short on the Hail Mary attempt. After the game, head referee Carl Cheffers was peppered with questions regarding the call, all circling around…why did the ref call throw that flag on that play in that moment? Cheffers’ initial answer:

“The receiver went to the inside and he was attempting to release on the outside. The defender grabbed the jersey with his right hand and restricted him from releasing to the outside. So, therefore, we called defensive holding.”

Head official Carl Cheffers discusses penalty

Reporters followed up, asking what specific violation the flag was thrown for. Cheffers answered:

“The grabbing of the jersey that restricted his release to the outside.” He was then asked if it was a clear violation from the crew’s vantage point, to which he responded yes. “It was a clear case of a jersey grab that caused restriction.”

Was there any debate amongst officials once the flag was thrown?

“There was no debate. Just making sure what he had, and once he told us what he had, we went about our business.”

Cheffers then finished off his comments with this summary:

“He went to the inside, he put a foot down to try and break to the outside. So, it was right at the break to the outside where the defender grabbed his jersey and prevented his free release to the outside.”

Whether folks believe the call was warranted or not — especially in that moment — at least the head official is sticking to his guns and backing the ref who made the call. Per Cheffers, there was no doubt that the flag was warranted and a foul, however slight, was committed.

Now, the real question is whether a small foul like that should be let go in the deciding moments of a championship game. Form your own opinions there. But don’t be mistaken: there was a penalty.