Heat on Tony Romo Has Brought Comments From Legendary TV Executive Back to Light

Once upon a time, Tony Romo was thought to be the next big thing in NFL broadcasting. But over the course of the 2022 season, people are starting to think a little differently.

Romo has caught a lot of heat in recent weeks for his broadcasting tendencies. Fans have gotten so critical, in fact, that comments made by television executive Dick Ebersol resurfaced while during an interview with HBO.

“He’s an unbelievably engaging guy, he should have been a terrific, great broadcaster,” Ebersol said when talking about Romo last October. “Something’s happened since he got into that chair. And it doesn’t seem like he’s into it. Like he was on his way up. He does not seem to be the storyteller that he should be. The thing that makes [Al] Michaels great and [Joe] Buck great, and all these guys are they’re really, they’re really storytellers. And Tony has gotten further and further away from that I think.”

“This is somebody who should be an announcer for the ages, but clearly has lost his passion for it. And I would have him in my office often not to kick his ass, but just to keep reminding him of what put him there in the first place.”

Fans once swooned over Romo’s style. He could break down plays like no other and often predicted calls before they unfolded on the field. It was a true artform.

The former quarterback has gotten away from that and fans haven’t been too pleased with the direction Romo’s broadcast style has headed.

Fans Roast Tony Romo During AFC Championship Game

During Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, fans tuning in didn’t hold back on their criticism of Romo. There were plenty of hot takes about the quarterback-turned-broadcaster throughout the game.

One of the most popular tweets related to Romo was in reference to the old Nickelodeon cartoon, The Wild Thornberrys:

Tony Romo after literally every single play pic.twitter.com/vI3AAVUAcX — Logan Drumhiller (@ldrumhiller) January 30, 2023

Another viewer implied that there would be a major celebration if Romo got replaced by Tom Brady in the near future:

“Tony Romo has been fired and replaced with Tom Brady, sources tell ESPN.”



pic.twitter.com/tr3yLonxQF — َ (@MarloForSix) January 31, 2023

A third viewer simply said, “At least we don’t have to listen to Romo for the Super Bowl.”

at least we don’t have to listen to Romo for the Super Bowl — sarah (@fangirlfornfl) January 30, 2023

We see players in the NFL go from heroes to villains all the time. It’s very uncommon to see it for a broadcaster.