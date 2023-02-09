Heavy Favorite Emerges in Sweepstakes to Land Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to generate plenty of interest around the league should he decide to continue playing in 2023.

Though a decision doesn’t appear to be on the immediate horizon, one team currently stands as the leader in the clubhouse for his services. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Las Vegas Raiders are -500 to land Rodgers this offseason. Such a scenario would reunite him with star wideout and former Packer Davante Adams.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams reunion?



The QB is -500 to head to Las Vegas👀 pic.twitter.com/R96uVpX8k7 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 7, 2023

Adams is in favor, as the three-time All-Pro gave his best recruiting pitch to Rodgers during Sunday’s Pro Bowl.

“Duh,” Adams said. “Why would anybody not do that? I mean, 100%, that’s my guy, obviously. Wishful thinking but we’ll see what happens.”

To get Rodgers, 39, to come to Las Vegas, the Raiders will have to make a deal with Green Bay, which could prove to be challenging. Rodgers is still owed $110 million on the three-year, $150 million contract extension he signed last offseason. Adam Schefter of ESPN noted last month that Rodgers’ contract could make a trade difficult for teams who pursue him.

“The issue here would be the $110 million left on his contract, and which team could afford it,” Schefter said. “But there is a real possibility that at some point this offseason Aaron Rodgers is going to be traded.”

Can the Raiders Land Aaron Rodgers?

The Raiders, meanwhile, are in the process of moving on from quarterback Derek Carr. Raiders first-year head coach Josh McDaniels benched Carr, 31, after the Raiders’ 13-10 Week 16 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carr subsequently stepped away from the team to avoid being a distraction.

He entered the 2022 season fresh off inking a three-year, $121.5 million extension in the spring. The deal, however, allowed Las Vegas to cut him within three days of Super Bowl LVII for a $5.625 million salary cap hit. Should Carr remain a member of the Raiders by Feb. 15, he will be owed $40.4 million in guaranteed money.

Carr visited with the New Orleans Saints Wednesday. Las Vegas granted permission for Carr to make the trip to the Big Easy, though no trade is imminent.

Carr’s exit would free up salary cap room for Rodgers, who revealed Tuesday he’s “still in the art of contemplation about my future.” Rodgers told Pat McAfee of “The Pat McAfee Show” that he’ll be taking an “isolation retreat” sometime soon to find the best path for himself moving forward.

“It’s four nights of complete darkness,” Rodgers said. “I’ve had a number of friends who’ve done it and have had some profound experiences. It’s something that’s been on my radar for a few years, thought it would be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning this season. Been on the calendar for months and months and months so it’s in a couple of weeks.”