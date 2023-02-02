Rejoice Pittsburgh Steelers fans! Those Heinz Ketchup bottles are heading back to Acrisure Stadium after being removed. Despite no longer being in Pittsburgh, Heinz still wants to be part of the experience at the stadium. NFL fans will be happy to see the bottles return.

Fans will be able to walk through a gate coming into the stadium and go right between the Heinz bottles. Heinz Gate will be there to continue the great tradition after a year of hiatus. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the ketchup giant are inseparable.

In a time where teams from all kinds of leagues are shaking off tradition for new sponsors and names – it’s nice to see Pittsburgh reel it back a bit. Yes, it’s silly and dumb to care about giant bottles of ketchup, but oh well.

Pat McAfee seems pretty dang excited about the whole thing. Pittsburgh just isn’t the same without Heinz in the city. But at least they are trying to keep a foot in the door of the city with their move here. Those deep ketchup stains aren’t easy to wash out, no matter how hard you try.

Pittsburgh Steelers Fans Love the Heinz Bottles

Heinz Field was just one of those iconic venues in the NFL. It felt like ti would last forever. But alas, nothing ever does. At the top of the video board, the bottles looked over the Steelers faithful as they cheered on their team.

Now that it is Acrisure Stadium, it just feels strange. Things are not going to always be one way, but Acrisure Stadium…come on. As a Kentucky football fan, I can relate to how Pittsburgh folks feel about their stadium changing names. Commonwealth Stadium to Kroger Field is just…yeah…

This is a smart move by the organization and the Acrisure folks. Letting this new Heinz Gate be built will give the venue a little tradition and class. Fans can tell their kids about how the bottles used to be all the way up in the air for everyone to see.

Heinz may have moved their factory and operations out of Pittsburgh, but they will always be in the Steeler’s hearts.