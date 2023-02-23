Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams Hopes This NFL Team Drafts Him

Caleb Williams will be at the top of many NFL draft boards this time next year. In 2022, Williams threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns, while also rushing for 382 yards and another 10 scores.

Many expect the USC star quarterback to turn pro at the end of next season. He wouldn’t budge on the matter when asked in a recent interview.

“I can’t say right now [what I’ll do],” Williams said about declaring for the draft next season, via People. “The expectation from everybody would be that I would leave and go pro, but that would be a very, very in-the-moment kind of decision after speaking to family members and mentors that I believe in and trust their word.”

That’s the age-old excuse that every college player says. Williams knows there’s little to no upside in returning to school for his senior season.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has done everything except win a conference and national championship. In theory, Williams has a decade-plus in opportunities to win a title at the professional level if his pro career pans out the way experts project.

Still, the face of college football knows which franchise he wants to end up with when the time comes to turn pro.

“I like to be around younger coaches,” Williams says. “I’d probably go to the [Miami] Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn’t bad. That’s probably my number one spot.”

Williams will take the field for the Trojans for his junior season on Aug. 26 when they host San Jose State in Los Angeles. USC will likely be heavy favorites as they enter a season with College Football Playoff hopes in their minds.