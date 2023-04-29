Robert Griffin III lauds Hendon Hooker to Detroit Lions in NFL Draft

Robert Griffin III was a big fan of Hendon Hooker going to the Detroit Lions in the NFL Draft. The Lions selected the former Tennessee quarterback with the No. 68 overall pick (third round) Friday night.

Hooker tore his ACL late last season and missed out on his chance to win a Heisman Trophy. But he led Tennessee to the No. 1 overall ranking at one point.

With a lot of buzz surrounding Hooker’s potential, Griffin lauded the Lions playing the waiting game.

“Yeah, my assessment is that they’re gonna allow Hendon Hooker to fully heal for a year,” Griffin said Saturday on SportsCenter. “Jared Goff played excellent football last season, and I think he is the bonafide starter but for Hendon Hooker, he gets to go into a situation where he has no pressure to play right away, can fully heal, and he gets to learn and grow and develop with some young playmakers like Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams, so I’m excited for Hendon.

“This guy is probably going to be a starter at some point, by the time he’s 27 years old (maybe), but he’s going to be able to fully heal and go out and show everybody how he rebuilt that Tennessee program. And man, the Lions got themselves a gem.”

Hooker was very excited to finally learn where he would play as a pro. He spoke about Detroit on ESPN right after he was drafted.

“[I just want to be] a sponge, soak up as much information as I can, from anyone that I can,” Hooker said. “Whether that be a player, coach, front office. You know, you never know where you’re gonna get a life gem or just how to be a pro. So, anytime that I can get some information and get in that playbook. That’s what I’m gonna do.”

Before going down with his ACL injury this season, Hooker completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,135 yards, while tossing 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions. As a runner, he had 104 carries for 430 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He was one of the nation’s leading Heisman candidates for much of the 2022 campaign and deservedly so.

For his entire collegiate career, Hooker put up 11,053 total yards of offense. He completed 66.9% of his passes for 8,974 passing yards, while tossing in 80 touchdowns and just throwing 12 interceptions. Hooker also added 2,079 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground.

In the 2017 cycle, Hooker was rated as the No. 25 quarterback prospect in the country, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He played his high school football for Dudley High School (Greensboro, North Carolina).