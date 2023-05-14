Hendon Hooker taking ‘mental reps’ during Lions rookie minicamp amid ACL recovery

Newly-drafted Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker is taking his ACL recovery day by day. He’s not back to full strength having suffered the ailment in November, meaning he can’t fully participate in rookie minicamp activities.

That means Hooker has to rely on mental reps to not only keep him busy during the workouts while sitting on the sidelines but also to keep his mind sharp for when he’s in the game post-recovery.

“Entering this first year is the same motto, the same mentality I’ve had all my life. Let’s get better every day,” Hooker said during Saturday’s minicamp, via ESPN. “You’ll never stay the same. You either get better or you get worse.

“I don’t wanna have any decline in my game. I’m continuing to work my tail off, day-to-day, mental reps, taking reps behind the quarterbacks that are in. Just play the game in my mind until I can actually get out there, but I’m still preparing and I’m hungry. I’m ready to compete.”

Hooker originally injured himself late in the season against South Carolina and was not able to complete his final season at Tennessee.

Six months removed from his initial injury and Hooker is mentally ready to be back on the field. Though, it’ll take his body a bit longer to catch up. The Lions rookie says that he’s still working out the kinks when it comes to mobility. He’s doing all he can to stay on pace to play in the Lions’ preseason games in August.

“Honestly, I would like to be ready tomorrow, if I could. But, I’m taking it day by day,” Hooker said after the first day of minicamp. “When my leg is 100 percent healed and everything else is moving fluently, and working together, I’ll be ready to go.”

Prior to being drafted, Hooker spent two seasons as QB1 in Knoxville, where he threw for 6,080 yards, 58 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 1,046 yards and 10 scores and led the Vols to a 15-7 record as a starter, including an 8-0 start to the regular season in 2022.

His senior year included leading Tennessee to an improbable victory over Alabama at home, earning Tennessee a No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll, and is largely responsible for the Vols’ Orange Bowl berth at the end of the year.