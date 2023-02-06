Here’s How Much TV Networks Will Pay the NFL for the 2023 Season

In this day and age, it’s all about the dollars and cents. The 2023 NFL season is going to cost a whole lot of money. Each network is putting up an absurd amount of money to maintain their deals and bring football to the homes of millions.

Maybe things were better when there were just a handful of TV channels. This past season for NFL fans was frustrating from a TV viewer’s point of view. Each week you have to check out CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and Amazon Prime Video if you are a passionate fan and like to watch all of the games.

Well, don’t expect any of that to change as long as these billions of dollars are going to the league. People joked that Amazon wasted their money by buying Thursday Night Football, well, they have more money to pay.

ESPN is going to pay the most for Monday Night Football broadcasting privileges. $2.55 billion a year just to air one game a week. FOX has the Sunday afternoon slate for $2.03 billion. Check out the rest of the media numbers for the 2023 NFL season below.

From @Sportico: The amount each NFL media partner will pay annually in the new contract which takes effect before the 2023-24 season. Deals with Amazon, CBS (Paramount Global), ESPN (Disney), Fox, NBC (Comcast), YouTube TV (Google) total $11.46 billion per year. pic.twitter.com/CbCyjcoGb2 — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) February 6, 2023

How many networks can get involved at this point? It really feels like the league is being stretched thin. However, fans tune in each week, so why should they go back? The NFL is pulling in tons of money and this is only a part of that equation.

Amazon Will Still Pay Tons For NFL TNF in 2023

If the scheduling isn’t better for Thursday Night Football, then Amazon is going to get laughed at again. The 2023 NFL season could turn things around, though. But let’s go back to the early part of the 2022 season when fans realized exactly how much Amazon is paying for the worst games of the week.

In total, the deal with Prime Video is an 11-year agreement. So, unless something insane happens to the streaming giant, expect this to be the norm. After the Denver Broncos revealed themselves to be the most insufferable team to watch in the entire league, fans asked how much Amazon put up for these bad games.

$13 billion over 11 years for an average of $1.18 billion a year. Prime Video paid up $78 million for a 12-9 final score between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos back in October. Then, bad games just kept happening on Thursdays.

Just based on last season and the numbers above, Amazon gets the raw end of this deal. The 2023 NFL season might change things, but it’s hard to see that happening.