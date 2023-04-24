Houston Texans DB Jonathan Owens Marries Simone Biles

Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles officially tied the knot in a ceremony on Saturday. The happy couple shared snaps from their special day on Twitter, including the moment their marriage became official with the magistrate’s signature.

Owens tweeted photos with the caption: ‘My person, forever’

Owens and Biles began dating in 2020, leading to a proposal from the former Missouri Western standout in February of 2022.

Biles, a Houston native since her family’s move to the Lone Star State in 2000, nearly met Owens at a Texans game in 2019. However, it was a missed connection. The two actually found each other months later on the exclusive dating app Raya. They became Instagram official months later.

“It was one of the few times in [Simone’s] life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” Owens told Today on how the two started their relationship. “So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

Owens has been with the Houston Texans for four seasons. He was an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018 and went to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. He hit the Texans active roster multiple times in 2020 but notched his first stats in 2021. Owens had 18 tackles in 7 games played in 2021. He also had his first career interception.

In 2022, Owens played in all 17 games as a starting safety for Houston. He had 124 tackles, including a sack, for the struggling Texans franchise.

Owens’ two-year, $1.175 deal from 2021 ran out in March, making him a free agent this offseason.

Speculation over Simone Biles’ status for 2024 Olympics continues

The gymnast notably withdrew from the all-around team and individual events during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She experienced twisties, which caused her to lose focus during spins in the air. However, Biles did end up returning to the competition and won the bronze in the balance beam event.

The Athleta Girls designer last competed in 2021 and though rumors have swirled about her retirement, she hasn’t ruled out a return to the mat. She responded to a fan on Twitter speculating about her retirement saying: ‘I haven’t retired though, just working on my mental health.’

With her wedding in the rearview mirror, perhaps Biles will turn her focus to the 2024 Olympics, which will begin in the summer of 2024 in Paris.

Biles now has seven Olympic medals, 25 World Championship medals, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom, which she received in 2022.