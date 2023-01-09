Houston Texans Fire Head Coach Lovie Smith After One Season

The Lovie Smith era with the Houston Texans is over. Just one season, a 3-13-1 effort, and Smith is unemployed again. ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped the news which puts the NFL head coach in the same company as the former coach David Culley. One and done.

I’m not quite sure what Houston expects to get out of firing a coach after a single season. However, there is no question that 2022 was disappointing. The team struggled on a weekly basis. Even if you gave Lovie Smith a second season, it probably doesn’t change much.

“Nick Caserio and I spoke with Lovie Smith tonight and informed him that we will be moving in a different direction as an organization,” a statement from CEO Cal McNair said. “I appreciate Coach Smith and his entire family for their contributions over the last two seasons.”

The rest of the statement is below.

A statement from Chair and CEO Cal McNair: pic.twitter.com/EXfIbUYOBc — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 9, 2023

It honestly feels like the Texans are a little lost. However, they were able to pull out a win in their final game of the season. Then again it was over the 4-12-1 Indianapolis Colts.

Houston fans are going to have to wait and see if the ownership has a path forward. There needs to be a lot of work to the roster and a knockout hire at head coach after this.

Where Do Texans Go After Lovie Smith?

The Houston Texans are not in a great position. They haven’t won more than four games in a season since 2019. And, truthfully have regressed every season since then. It really is a shame for fans of the Texans to deal with.

Lovie Smith was likely never going to find success in Houston. His time as head coach was really just to act as an intermediary. Whatever is on the other side of this is anyone’s guess. First thing that the team needs to do is get a quarterback.

And, if we’re honest, this team probably just needs to start over completely. Blow the whole thing up, get as much as you can get for what you have. There is a lot more work to do besides getting rid of Lovie Smith as head coach.