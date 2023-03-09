Houston Texans Lose Draft Pick, Facing Fine for Rules Violation Surrounding Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans face multiple punishments from the NFL for a salary cap reporting violation. Among the consequences are a lost draft pick and a fine.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the NFL slapped the Texans with a $175,000 fine for a salary cap reporting violation. Additionally, and more significantly, Houston loses its original fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Houston’s punishments are related to Deshaun Watson, per the release from the NFL.

“Pursuant to the salary cap requirements in the Collective Bargaining Agreement, clubs must report any player compensation or benefit,” the statement reads.

The NFL announced that the #Texans will forfeit their original fifth-round pick in the 2023 Draft and be fined $175,000 for a salary cap reporting violation. Release: pic.twitter.com/KCXlus2Yk6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2023

“Following a review, the NFL determined that the club provided then Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson with undisclosed compensation in the form of a membership at an alternative athletic facility in 2020.”

It’s more bad news for the Texans, as they need all the draft picks they can get. Houston ended the 2022 regular season with a 3-13-1 record.

Houston traded Watson to the Cleveland Browns in March 2022. The quarterback did not play at all during the 2021 season, his last with the Texans.

Houston Texans Need a QB. Who Will It Be?

Before the 2023 NFL season kicks off, the Houston Texans are going to take a serious look at quarterback. The team has the chance to go after a free agent or draft a new prospect.

One name that has been linked to Houston is San Francisco 49ers gunslinger Jimmy Garoppolo. But the Texans won’t be alone in the chase for the quarterback.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in February that Houston and the Atlanta Falcons appeared to be the favorites for Garoppolo. The Carolina Panthers could also be in the mix.

“Talking to teams around the league, he’s expected to be No. 3 on the pecking order behind Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers in this quarterback carousel we’re all talking about,” Fowler said.

“Some natural fits of teams mentioned: you’ve got the Houston Texans if they need a bridge option behind whoever they draft. And then the Atlanta Falcons because Arthur Smith runs a variation of that Kyle Shanahan system.”