Houston Texans Officially Hire DeMeco Ryans as Next Head Coach

The Houston Texans have found their next head coach. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the organization is “nearing a deal” to make DeMeco Ryans the next head coach.

A deal was reached on Tuesday, according to the report. Ryans has spent his entire NFL coaching career with the San Francisco 49ers, getting his start in 2017 as a defensive quality control coach.

Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today on a six-year deal, per sources. Texans have their new head coach. pic.twitter.com/1CvFSLvZY5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

Ryans served as the inside linebackers coach for the 49ers from 2018-20. For the past two seasons, Ryans has been the team’s defensive coordinator.

Houston began searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Lovie Smith. The Texans fired Smith after just one season. The team ended the year with a 3-13-1 record.

Ryans has close ties with the Texans, spending six of his 10 NFL seasons with the organization. He suited up for Houston from 2006-11 before finishing out his career with the Philadelphia Eagles (2012-15).

As a player, Ryans totaled 971 tackles, 10 fumble recoveries and seven interceptions. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honor in 2006.

This will be Ryans’ first time as a head coach.

Another Major NFL Coaching Hire Announced

Houston hiring 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was one of two major announcements in the NFL on Tuesday. The Denver Broncos are also expected to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported that news on Tuesday. Payton is still under contract with the Saints, so a trade would have to occur in order for Denver to hire the head coach.

“Breaking: Saints and Broncos are finalizing compensation in return for Super Bowl-winning HC Sean Payton, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter tweeted. “This clears the way for Payton to sign with the Broncos to become Denver’s next head coach.”

Payton was the head coach of the Saints from 2006-21. He compiled a 152-89 record and won a Super Bowl.