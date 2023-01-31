How Much it Will Cost the Giants to Re-Sign QB Daniel Jones

The New York Giants have a decision to make this offseason about quarterback Daniel Jones.

Heading into his fourth season in the NFL, it appeared Jones was going to be on his way out of the Big Apple. But thanks to Brian Daboll, Jones revitalized his career as he led New York to the playoffs behind a 9-7-1 season. He even led New York to its first playoff win in over a decade.

Jones finished the year 3,205 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, 708 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

It has set up Jones for a payday.

“We feel like Daniel played well this season,” Giants general manager Joe Schoen said of Jones. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. There’s a business side to it. We haven’t gone down that road yet. But we would like to have DJ back.”

New York had previously turned down his fifth-year option for $22.5 million, and Jones is now in line for more money than that.

Fox Sports said that if the Giants decide to hit Jones with the franchise tag, the expected price will be $32.5 million.

If Jones hits the open market, he could cost $40 million, according to Fox Sports NFC East report Ralph Vacchiano, considering that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr just signed for $40.5 average per year last offseason.

As for the 25-year-old quarterback, Jones has expressed excitement about returning to New York.

“I love this place,” Jones said last Monday during his exit interview. “I want to be here.”