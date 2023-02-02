Here’s How Much Tom Brady’s FOX Contract Will Pay the Former NFL QB

After announcing his retirement Wednesday — which should, at least at the time of publication, be for real — Tom Brady is now preparing for the next phase of his football life.

The legendary quarterback has a deal with FOX to be its new No. 1 color commentator worth $375 million over 10 years, The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported. To put that into perspective, Brady made $330 million total over his 23-year NFL career.

It’s yet to be seen if Brady jumps directly into the broadcast booth or takes a gap year. One thing’s for sure, though. FOX has an interesting decision on its hands.

Greg Olsen spent this season as the network’s No. 1 color announcer alongside Kevin Burkhardt and the duo is getting ready to call Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12. However, Brady’s deal would mean he jumps into Olsen’s chair and knocks him to the No. 2 booth, which is currently occupied by Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston.

But it’s not a sure thing Brady will go directly into Olsen’s seat. Marchand reported it’s possible FOX opts to put him in the studio as part of the pregame show, which would allow him to adjust to the world of commentary instead of throwing him directly into the top spot.

FOX wouldn’t be the first network to put a freshly retired quarterback into its No. 1 broadcast, though. CBS did so with Tony Romo after he retired from the Dallas Cowboys, pairing him with Jim Nantz and sending Phil Simms to the pregame show in 2017.

With retirement watch — presumably — over, it’s now worth watching to see what direction Brady and FOX decide to go next season.

Tom Brady Retires, Sends Emotional Message to NFL, Fans

Tom Brady announced his retirement early Wednesday. He did so with a simple video message to all his fans as day broke over the country.

“I’m retiring for good,” he said.

Brady woke up Wednesday and delivered the news via social media. He said he hit record on the camera because you only get one “super emotional retirement essay.” Of course, he used his up last year — one year to the day before he released his video.

But when he finished the short message, his voice cracked. It wasn’t easy to tell the millions of fans he was leaving football.

“I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me,” Brady said, “My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I’d could go one forever. Thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”