How the NFL Could Approach AFC Playoff Picture After Bills-Bengals Postponement

According to reports, it’s increasingly unlikely that the NFL will reschedule the Bills-Bengals game after the terrifying medical emergency involving Damar Hamlin during Monday Night Football. Resuming the contest was the furthest thing from anyone’s mind.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said he believes the NFL will not reschedule the game between the two teams. And with the league receiving positive updates on Hamlin’s status, it is moving forward with potential playoff situations.

How will the league handle the No. 1 seed vs. No. 2 seed situation? Schefter provided a few options the NFL is considering.

Adam Schefter believes the NFL will not look to resume the Bengals vs. Bill game and that league is working towards either a potential neutral site AFC Championship game or 1 seed choosing between getting having a bye or home field with 2 seed getting whatever not picked. pic.twitter.com/MKnRLcRGNQ — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 5, 2023

Schefter says that one option is for the No. 1 seed to pick whether it wants home-field advantage throughout the playoffs or the bye. The No. 2 seed would then receive whatever was not selected.

Another option would be to play the AFC Championship Game at a neutral-site location, if necessary.

Pro Football Talk also suggested that an eighth team could be added to the AFC side of the NFL playoffs. That seems less likely, but anything is possible at this point.

Thursday morning, the NFL world received promising news on Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills organization, as well as cornerback Kaiir Elam, provided an update.

“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement,” Elam wrote on Twitter. “Thank you God. Keep prayers coming please. All love 3!”

The Bills tweeted out that Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours.” The team also that he’s still “critically ill,” but that progress has been made.

Hamlin has been listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since Monday.