Ian Rapoport Explains When Possible Aaron Rodgers Trade Could Happen

An Aaron Rodgers trade could happen sooner rather than later.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the time could be upon us. He joined The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week to explain the timeline of when the Green Bay Packers legend could be dealt.

“Remember the Matthew Stafford-(Jared) Goff trade happened, like, as everyone was coming back from the Senior Bowl, which would basically be in two days. But it was like a couple of years ago. The Derek Carr trade, if there’s going to be a trade — which I still think is possible — would happen around the time of Super Bowl week, so you’re talking within the next two weeks or so,” stated Rapoport. “Once one thing happens, things generally accelerate. So, if Aaron Rodgers is going to be traded, which again, I believe is possible, then it would probably happen in that window of a couple — a week or two before free agency.

“It’s just, once you start talking, if everyone’s on the same page, if he wants to come back, it all will happen pretty quickly. Because if you want to get him, you want to get him now, right?”

Alas, it seems as if Aaron Rodgers is continuing to follow in the footsteps of Brett Favre. Could the Packers deal him to the New York Jets, or maybe the Las Vegas Raiders? It’s going to be fascinating to watch.

Still, Rodgers could swerve the world and retire. We wouldn’t put it past him. But until then, let the speculation and jersey edits run wild.

Davante Adams Fuels More Speculation on Aaron Rodgers, Potential Destination

There may not be enough scratchy-chin emojis in the world to properly represent the amount of curiosity Davante Adams drummed up Thursday morning. It seems the wide receiver would like his former teammate, Aaron Rodgers, to join him in Las Vegas.

Adams, who played with Rodgers in Green Bay for eight seasons, posted some not-so-cryptic messages on social media this week. The receiver first posted a video of him catching a pass from Rodgers to his Instagram story.

Then, early Thursday morning, Adams was asked on Twitter “Which neighborhood is @AaronRodgers12 moving to?” The receiver responded, “Mine.”

Does Adams have a little more insight on the future plans of his former Packers teammate? Or is he just trying to speak (tweet?) something into existence? Either way, the receiver’s posts on social media stirred up plenty of speculation.

Together, Rodgers and Adams created a lethal quarterback-receiver tandem in the NFL. Adams earned five Pro Bowl selections during his time with the Packers. Rodgers won two MVP awards and received seven Pro Bowl nods.

Rodgers’ future continues to be a mystery. He’s considering all his options, whether it be a return to Green Bay, the desire to play for another team or a retirement announcement.

