Ian Rapoport Says Dallas Cowboys Could Make Coaching Changes After Playoff Loss

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport isn’t expecting anything super crazy for the Dallas Cowboys, but there could be some coaching changes.

Now, the change won’t be head coach Mike McCarthy. Rather, there could be Cowboys coaching tweaks and changes to McCarthy’s staff of assistants.

Rapoport made the prediction during Monday’s edition of the Pat McAfee Show. No doubt, it’s going to be a long off season for the team and their loyal fans. The Cowboys didn’t make it, once again, to the Super Bowl. A 19-12 road loss to the 49ers knocked Dallas out of the playoffs, one game short of the NFC title game. So now it’s 27 years since the Cowboys won the ultimate football prize. They also haven’t sniffed an NFC championship game since then, either.

Rapoport stressed that McCarthy is in no trouble. But he added: “I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s some sort of staff movement. I don’t think there will be anything crazy, crazy.

"There could be some staff changes in Dallas but Mike McCarthy isn't in any trouble"

If you’re a Cowboys fan pondering coaching changes, keep your eye on defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. He could leave for an NFL head coaching job. Denver Broncos reps interviewed Quinn in person, Friday, before the Cowboys left for San Francisco.

Quinn is an attractive candidate for any NFL owner who wants to be defensive oriented. Quinn worked as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. And he’s one of the best defensive minds in the game. Check out his work with the Legion of Boom in Seattle. And his defense with the Cowboys this season looked like old-school Doomsday.

Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could be leaving for a head coaching job. Quinn’s exit could prompt Cowboys coaching changes on Mike McCarthy’s staff. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Broncos have interviewed eight candidates for its opening. Denver fired first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett last month before the regular season even ended. The new owners are looking at a variety of styles. They interviewed two retired coaches in Sean Payton and Jim Caldwell. And they’ve talked to several current defensive coordinators including Broncos DC Ejiro Evero, Raheem Morris of the Los Angeles Rams and DeMeco Ryans with the 49ers. Quinn was a finalist for the Broncos job last season.

Plus, the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals also have talked to Quinn about their head coaching vacancies.

Quinn discussed potential interviews last week during a conference call with local media.

“What I did was was through (last) spring and summer, that’s where I did all of my preparation (for job interviews),” Quinn said. “Back in the summer I planned for us to be in the playoffs, so I planned for these conversations if I was fortunate enough to have them.

Also keep an eye on offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. He’s not a favorite of Cowboys fans, so many might want to see him go. And a 19-12 loss to the 49ers did nothing to improve his reputation with the frustrated Cowboy faithful. He is supposed to interview with the Carolina Panthers today about their head coaching job. The Panthers needed to reschedule it from last week.

So keep an eye out for Cowboys coaching changes. They could be coming.