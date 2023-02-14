It was a long and winding road, but the Indianapolis Colts have their new coach.

Tuesday morning, the Colts officially announced they’re hiring Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to the role. It ends a long, drawn-out hiring process that saw multiple interviews over the last couple months as Indianapolis worked to replace Frank Reich.

Steichen just wrapped up his second season with the Eagles and played an integral part of helping them to a Super Bowl LVII appearance, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Before arriving in Philadelphia, he worked for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2011-12 and again from 2014-19, working his way up from defensive assistant to offensive coordinator over that time. He spent 2013 with the Cleveland Browns, where he headed to the offensive side of the ball.

News of the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire Shane Steichen broke ahead of the Super Bowl

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Steichen’s pending hire just prior to kickoff of the Super Bowl. That means there are going to be some changes in Philadelphia, especially considering the decision that’s looming on Jalen Hurts.

Hurts is due for a contract extension, and the timing couldn’t be better for him. He finished as the runner-up in the MVP voting and had a monster performance in the Super Bowl, throwing for 300 yards and running in three touchdowns to help the Eagles keep pace with the Chiefs.

As for the Colts, Steichen is taking over after an interesting time in Indianapolis. Not only did they fire Reich mid-season, but they also hired former center Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. Saturday didn’t have any coaching experience past the high school level and spent the last few years with ESPN, but served as a consultant to the team. He went 1-7 during his time at the helm, only beating the Las Vegas Raiders in his debut.