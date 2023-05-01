Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has moved on from the draft, is back to working on freeing orca from Miami Seaquarium

With the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has refocused on his current project — saving an orca’s life. The Miami Seaquarium has been the home of Lolita — a 20-foot long, 7,000-pound killer whale — for more than 50 years. Critics and activists have called for her to be released from her tank at the Seaquarium.

Currently, her housing situation currently is an 80-by-35 foot tank at the Seaquarium. With Lolita turning 57 recently, and her health declining, she was then retired and is no longer being exhibited by the park. In an effort to help rehabilitate her and return her to the ocean, Colts owner Jim Irsay stepped in to offer help paying the heavy financial costs.

Irsay has since shared a quick update on the progress being made with a post via Twitter.

“LOLITA UPDATE: Working hard with Pritam Singh, Charles Vinick and Seaquarium owner Eduardo Albor, all united to expedite Lolita to ocean pen with caretakers in her home waters of Washington State. Goal [is] 6-9 months. Fortunate to have Eduardo with us, he has Lolita’s best interests at heart!”

Jim Irsay helps relocate famous orca

Irsay’s contribution to the cause comes as a direct result of his personal interest in the situation. As a result, he offered to pay for the relocation effort. The cost could be an eight-figure price tag, including the use of a cargo plane large enough to transport the animal.

“The story of Lolita the orca has been near and dear to my heart. I am proud — and enthusiastic — to play a role in finally returning Lolita to her native Pacific Northwest,” said Irsay.

According to a recent report on the planned move, the process could also entail building an ocean sanctuary. With netting placed in the Pacific Ocean, caretakers could slowly acclimate Lolita to her new home. Additionally, she could be accompanied by two dolphins who have been kept around her for company.

The plans are being headed by by the first ever binding agreement by a private company to release a killer whale into the wild. The Seaquarium, managed by The Dolphin Company, finally agreed to the deal with the backing of Irsay.

The re-homing process for Lolita is expected to take the next 18-24 months to organize. The agreement was made with Friends of Lolita — a non-profit organization dedicated to returning Lolita to the ocean. Friends of Lolita was co-founded by Pritam Singh, who Irsay mentioned in his update message.