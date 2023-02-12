It looks like the Indianapolis Colts have their head coaching candidate. Offensive coordinator for the Eagles, Shane Steichen. Nothing has been signed and no deal is in, yet. However, the Colts have made it clear to other candidates that they are moving in a certain direction.

This is big for the Indianapolis Colts who have had… trouble in the last few years. It turns out, Jeff Saturday was not the head coach of the future. Nice guy, but the Colts need more. Getting the Eagles OC is a pretty big deal.

Starting his career at the University of Louisville as an offensive assistant in 2010, Shane Steichen has moved his way into the position he is in now. He’s been a coordinator since 2020, and now he is set to get a head coaching gig, according to Adam Schefter.

The Indianapolis Colts have targeted Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach after informing other remaining candidates this morning that they are moving in a different direction, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VgUa5YFXfa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2023

This news comes just as the Eagles are getting ready to play in the Super Bowl. I’m sure that the Philly players and staff won’t be too concerned with this as they try to win a championship. It has been a great year in Philadelphia. With those offensive pieces, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Dallas Goedert, and more – Steichen is doing a fine job.

So, Shane Steichen to Indy. What are the right expectations to have as he moves to his new role?

Shane Steichen Headed to Indianapolis

After his first job at UofL, it was a quick trip back to the West Coast for the California native. He worked with the Charges in San Diego, then with the Browns before returning back to the Chargers.

From 2014-2020, he was a Charger. Then, in the last few seasons, the Eagles picked him up. Since then, it’s been a buildup to this Sunday. This Super Bowl. Coordinators work their whole lives for a chance at a head coaching job, so good for Shane Steichen.

It would be nice if the coach can head to Indy with a Super Bowl ring to his name. We are hours away from deciding a champion in the NFL. Who will it be? Kansas City or Philadelphia?