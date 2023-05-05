The Indianapolis Colts announced a major transaction on Friday afternoon. The team has released veteran quarterback Nick Foles after signing him to a two-year, $6.2 million deal last May.

Foles played in three games for the struggling AFC squad last season as they worked their way to a 4-12 finish. He completed 25-of-42 passes for 224 yards. He also had four interceptions with no scores.

Foles’ release from the Colts means he could be moving on to his seventh NFL team after 11 years in the league.

In his second stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, Foles starred as Carson Wentz‘s relief following an injury. He led the Eagles to Super Bowl LII and won the Super Bowl MVP award after passing for 373 yards with 3 touchdowns and one interception versus the Patriots.

Foles was a third-round draft pick for the Eagles in 2012. Philadelphia selected him as their No. 88 overall choice out of Arizona and though they traded him, he eventually returned to help them win it all.

Through stints with the Eagles, Bears, Jaguars, (St. Louis) Rams, Chiefs and Colts, Foles has racked up 14,227 yards with 82 touchdowns and 47 interceptions so far in his career. He also has 151 carries for 407 yards and six touchdowns.

Anthony Richardson, Colts rookie get to work

The Indianapolis Colts appear to be prepared to five full-steam into a new era. Indianapolis has rookie minicamp this weekend, where their brand-new first-round draft pick Anthony Richardson will be in the spotlight.

The Colts rookies get to work in mere hours but that wasn’t soon enough for the first-round quarterback and his new teammate Josh Downs.

Downs, a third-round selection out of North Carolina, told reporter Stephen Holder that the duo spent the night before minicamp in the hotel parking lot practicing. Richardson threw the ball for the talented wide receiver in anticipation of hitting the field for the first time as NFL players.

Downs also gave reporters his first impression of the former Gator’s talent following the throw-around saying, “His arm is crazy.”

Not only is Richardson throwing late night in parking lots, but according to fellow rookie Julius Brents, the QB also constantly has a football in his hands.

The Colts selected Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, then snagged the North Carolina Tar Heels standout at No. 79 overall.