Insane DK Metcalf Video has Fans Questioning Authenticity

DK Metcalf is making fans question reality with a new video he posted of him catching a football. What makes it special, however, is how high Metcalf jumps.

Could Metcalf have a 60-inch vertical? Or is photoshop getting the better of us once again? You decide.

Check out the video below:

NFL will be drug testing DK Metcalf pretty soon 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3AkeCdTWfB — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 17, 2023

Metcalf produced his second 1,000-yard receiving campaign in 2022. He had 10 receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Seattle Seahawks‘ 41-23 playoff loss to the San Fransisco 49ers last month. He finished the year with a career-high 90 catches for 1,048 yards and six touchdowns.

Those stats prove that he’s a freak athlete, but some fans are very skeptical of the video despite Metcalf’s otherworldly athleticism.

One fan posted a still image of Metcalf mid-air, saying that’s how high linebackers in Madden jump to intercept your pass.

This next person is basically all of us watching the insane video:

Me watching this clip trying to figure out if it's real or not: pic.twitter.com/a3B31H7JIa — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) February 17, 2023

Another fan said the video reminds him of the old children’s toy Moon Shoes that were advertised by Nickelodeon back in the day.

Hitting the nail on the head, a fourth fan said Metcalf needs to be in the NBA. Little did they know, he was about to lace up his basketball shoes for the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game Friday night.

Metcalf wins NBA Celebrity Game MVP

On Friday night, he delivered everybody a crystal-clear reminder of just how ridiculous of an athlete he truly is during the 2023 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. Metcalf stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks en route to bringing home MVP honors.

We shouldn’t be surprised that Metcalf won the Celebrity All-Star Game MVP. After all, everybody knew how much of a freak athlete he was after he posted historic numbers at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

Metcalf ran a 4.33-40-yard dash, the fastest time for any player that has weighed more than 225 pounds, since official combine data started being tracked in 2003, per NFL Research. Not only that, he posted a 40.5-inch vertical leap. He also displayed his superhuman strength, bench pressing 225 pounds, 27 times.

He’s only proved his worth more since his NFL career has started. Now, he’s showing how well he could be as a multi-sport athlete.