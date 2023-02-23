Interesting Details Emerge in Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Trade Situation

Nobody really knows what’s next for Aaron Rodgers. However, as far as anyone can tell, there are three options in play. He could retire, play for the Green Bay Packers, or move on and play for a new team.

If Rodgers does end up playing with a new team, then he will have to be traded. As Tom Pelissero explained, Rodgers holds all of the power even though he doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract.

Pelissero said, “Basically has veto-power over any trade destination due to his contract and retirement threat.”

In other words, because Aaron Rodgers would seemingly be happy retiring, the Packers need to make sure that any trade would be to a team he wants to go to. If it isn’t, he could blow up the trade by threatening to retire. On top of that, his contract situation is also going to be a limiting factor in moving Rodgers moving forward.

So, now Aaron Rodgers just has to make a decision about what he wants going forward.

A Look Inside Aaron Rodgers’ Darkness Retreat

Aaron Rodgers took a darkness retreat to try and help him meditate and make a decision on his future.

He left Sky Cave Retreats, located in the Cascade-Siskiyou Wilderness of Oregon, on Wednesday. Sky Cave Retreats has three cottages where you can spend up to five days alone with their thoughts.

The cottage is built into the earth and is about a quarter-mile from one another. This time of year, they are covered in snow. You can see a picture of the cabin, here.