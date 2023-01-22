Irritated NFL Ref Caught on Hot Mic During AFC Divisional Playoff Game

During the AFC Divisional Round game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs, a ref was caught on a hot mic. Sometimes being down on the field as a stripe can be hard. The NFL is a tough gig.

This was early on in the game. Who knows how frustrated this official was after this game? But the AFC Divisional game was moving right along. Second quarter. Travis Kelce makes a catch, gets a quick first down on 3rd &3, and then the flags fly.

So, with the flags on the field, the refs have to explain themselves. As the officials get together, we can hear the NBC broadcast booth interrupted.

“Everybody shut up!” you can hear in the video below.

Everybody shut up pic.twitter.com/xfFgIdwsIc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 21, 2023

The AFC Divisional game between these two teams was fun. We saw a lot happen throughout the game. Good plays, some scary moments for fans, and some other fun moments. Whatever was going on during this call was just too much for this official to handle, though.

Then again, when you’re in a stadium full of tens of thousands of people and trying to make a statement – it can be hard to get a word in edgewise. Especially with Cris Collinsworth in the booth.

AFC Divisional Rounds Set Up Championship Game

At the end of the Jaguars-Chiefs game, it was Kansas City that was moving on. Mahomes battled it out with Trevor Lawrence. The young Jags QB just couldn’t outplay the former Super Bowl champion.

As for the second AFC Divisional game, it was the Cincinnati Bengals going up against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. This game was billed to be better than what we got. Josh Allen and his team had an issue navigating through the snowy conditions in Buffalo. Go figure.

The touchdowns just didn’t come to fruition for the Bills. Meanwhile, the Bengals were putting up multiple scores throughout the game. This one ended with a 27-10 final score. we are going to see the Bengals take on the Chiefs for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

This should be interesting.