Jackson Mahomes, younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested and booked in Johnson County on Wednesday, according to the Kansas City Star. The 22-year-old is facing an aggravated sexual battery charge stemming from an incident at a restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas in February.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mahomes around 7 a.m. on Wednesday before booking him into custody roughly 40 minutes later. Mahomes’ bond is set at $100,000 with an arraignment scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

After allegedly shoving a 19-year-old male waiter at the restaurant multiple times, Mahomes “forcibly” kissed 40-year-old female restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn.

The incidents occurred on Feb. 25. A video was provided to the Kansas City Star, which appears to show Jackson grabbing Vaughn “by the throat.” He seems to “kiss her at least twice in her office shortly after 10 p.m.”

Video of the incident with Vaughn surfaced on Twitter in early March:

Jackson allegedly asked to speak to Vaughn privately about shoving the male waiter. He then reportedly forced himself into her basement office.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing,’” Vaughn said. “And then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

Vaughn also provided The Star with a photograph that appeared to show a faint bruise on her neck from the alleged incident.

Mahomes’ attorney: ‘Jackson has done nothing wrong’

After video of the incident surfaced, Mahomes’ attorney, Brandan Davies, released a statement on his client’s behalf.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” he said, per OutKick. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses.

“We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

The shoving incident from earlier in the night was the apparent cause of conversations between Mahomes and Vaughn.

The waiter, whose identity has not been disclosed, said that night, Mahomes and about five friends came into the restaurant. He and his group then allegedly went down to the restaurant office basement and barred the waiter from entry. Mahomes then pushed him and told him to get out, the waiter alleged.