Jacksonville Jaguars’ calls to draft pick Erick Hallett went straight to voicemail

Usually, NFL Draft prospects have their phones glued to their hands during the process, waiting for that highly-anticipated call. But new Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Erick Hallett couldn’t be reached.

That’s right, Hallett missed a couple of phone calls from the Jaguars organization on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s one of the stranger stories from this year’s event.

Jacksonville general manager Trent Baalke said the team tried to get ahold of the former Pitt safety during the draft. Apparently, Hallett was nowhere to be found.

“One guy we couldn’t get on the phone,” Baalke said, via Jags Wire. “I believe it was … let me see if I can recall. I think it was Erick Hallett.”

Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that’s what happened, saying the calls “went straight to voicemail. Twice.”

Hallett has not yet commented on what happened during the NFL Draft. But now that it’s been made public that he missed a few phone calls on such an important day, everyone is going to be asking.

The former Pitt defensive back was selected in the sixth round by the Jags with the No. 208 pick.

Hallett was a four-year player at Pitt and tallied 165 tackles during his career with the Panthers. He was also responsible for 22 pass breakups, 7.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Jaguars decline fifth-year option on K’Lavon Chaisson

Jacksonville made a final decision on the fifth-year option of linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson. The team has declined that option on the former LSU star.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news on Monday. It means that Jacksonville would likely see Chaisson walk away after the conclusion of the 2023 season, as he’ll become a free agent.

Chaisson was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has started just 11 games over the last three seasons for the Jaguars. He’s totaled 60 stops, with seven tackles for loss during his NFL career.

Jacksonville’s decision on Chaisson’s fifth-year option comes a day before the deadline. Teams have until Tuesday, May 2 to make a call on first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft class.

Pederson turned the Jaguars around in just his first season at the helm. He led the team to a 9-8 record and a postseason appearance. Jacksonville then defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card round — giving fans serious hope regarding the future of the franchise.