The Jacksonville Jaguars locked up one of their key defensive stars to a new deal, giving defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton an extension. The reported new deal is a three-year extension worth a maximum of $36 million. $23 million of the deal is guaranteed, with a base bay of $34.5 million over the three years. The remaining $1.5 million possible is tied up in contract incentives.

NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport shared the contract details on Wednesday, citing league sources. Rapoport also noted that Hamilton will make over $18.7 million in the first year of the new deal.

Hamilton has become a force on the Jaguars’ defensive line, coming off a career season last year. He played in all 17 games for Jacksonville and started in 14, grabbing 2.5 sacks. He also forced one fumble, recorded five tackles for a loss and hit quarterbacks six times on the season.

The timing of the deal works well for Jacksonville and Hamilton both as they prepare for the 2023 NFL season. Hamilton was entering the final year of his rookie deal and the contract helps lock up his position with the team. The former Ohio State star was selected with the No. 73 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Last year, Hamilton played a career-high in defensive snaps and games played as Jacksonville relied on him heavily. For his career he has racked up 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and once forced fumble. However, his utility as an interior defensive lineman has become a major reason for Jacksonville’s success on the field.