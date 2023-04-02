Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Feels He’s Cracked The NFL Code

Jacksonville Jaguars team owner Shad Khan believes he’s finally figured out the NFL.

To say Khan has had trouble with his franchise since taking over in 2012 would be an understatement. From the Mike Mularkey era to Gus Bradley and everything afterwards, it’s been a nightmare outside of a surprise AFC title game trip in 2018.

Additionally, who could forget the Urban Meyer debacle? Instead of listening to the red flags, Khan and company hired the former Florida and Ohio State leader to his first NFL gig. Eventually, after a controversy or two, Meyer went down in flames, as many predicted.

However, Khan is feeling good about things at the moment. The team’s brass has made some shrewd decisions, and lucked into a myriad of tremendous draft luck. After some negative off-seasons in the past, Khan is feeling a good vibe from his fanbase, and the media.

“It’s awesome,” Khan told the team’s website, asked if this was one of the best meetings/off-seasons since he bought the team in 2012. “It’s really awesome to have had the success we’ve had last season. And more importantly, the anticipation not only for me but really the media that’s here and the folks in general.”

Shad Khan: ‘The vibe I get is that I think we’ve cracked the code.’

Last season, the Jaguars made the playoffs, despite it being Doug Pederson’s first year on the gig, and Trevor Lawrence still getting used to the rigors of the NFL. That’s caused Khan’s confidence to raise, believing Jacksonville has all the pieces for future success.

“Well, the vibe I get is that I think we’ve cracked the code,” Khan said, with a laugh. “We’ve got a great head coach. We’ve got a great general manager, and we have a great quarterback. That’s the trifecta for success in the NFL.”

Nevertheless, he recognizes it’s taken some time, but Khan thinks Jaguars faithful can rejoice at the future of the team he owns.

“I think it’s taken a while but I’m glad it’s happening. I’m glad for me. I’m glad for all the fans,” Khan added. “Again, I think what gives me the confidence of sustainability is, you know, head coach, general manager, and the quarterback. I think, you know, they’re here for the long haul.”

With improvement comes heightened expectations, something Jacksonville hasn’t had in a long while. Time will tell if Shad Khan’s team rises to the occasion, but the Jaguars owner believes they will.