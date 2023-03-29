Calvin Ridley Reveals How Much Money He Won Betting on NFL Games

Calvin Ridley is back in the NFL after a year-long suspension. The now-Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver was not able to play during the 2022 season due to gambling. He is ready to get back into the action, even announcing a jersey change to No. 0. It’s all football moving forward.

However, Ridley did take a moment to reveal he made gambling. If he was going to be suspended for a whole season, hopefully he made a few dollars, right? Between the few parlays Ridley placed now, he seemed to be able to cash in on a decent payday.

“That s*** behind me but I won 36k,” Ridley said on Twitter.

Ridley then deleted the tweets but screenshots were still captured. While winning $36,000 does sound nice, Ridley could have earned $11 million by being on the field last season. Quite the steep drop-off when you consider everything.

Moving on and making sure there is not a second-time offense is now Ridley’s main focus. Yes, he did discuss how much he want but most of his tweet was talking about how he’s moved on. Keeping his contract and being able to get on the field is most likely what’s most important to Ridley.

Calvin Ridley Getting Back On The Field With Jacksonville

At the time bets were placed by the wide receiver, he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons. He was trading during the middle of his suspension as well, with Jacksonville taking a chance. Taking a guy who was out of football for a year can be a risk.

The Jaguars view it as an opportunity to improve the offense, though. When on the field, Ridley has proven to be one of the best in the NFL and will be a huge asset to quarterback Trevor Lawrence. For a franchise already with playoff success, adding another weapon will make them even more dangerous in a loaded AFC.

In 49 career games, Ridley has 248 receptions for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was originally a first-round pick out of Alabama. Ridley has always been thought highly of, as a player, by people in the league.

His last NFL appearance came during the 2021 season in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins. If he does start Week 1 for Jacksonville, Ridley will play a competitive snap for the first time in 684 days due to prior injuries and the suspension.