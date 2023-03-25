Jake Paul Claims He Was With Aaron Rodgers Taking Ayahuasca

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made it known in the past he enjoys the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca.

Apparently, Rodgers loves to partake with company. Jake Paul, the YouTube sensation turned professional boxer, recently revealed he’s drank ayahuasca with Rodgers before.

“Aaron and I were actually together when we did the ayahuasca,” Paul told Fox News Digital. “He’s more publicly known for speaking about it, but I was actually there with him when we did it. We spent the week there doing it. Definitely share that similarity in terms of spirituality and reflecting and going into the deepest parts of the mind. Definitely have been doing some of that.”

Rodgers has credited ayahuasca for contributing to his MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021. This past December, he revealed it helped him overcome his fear of death.

“I definitely had a fear of death,” Rodgers said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Ayahuasca and psilocybin really helped me with that.”

Like Rodgers, Paul said he’d love to go away on a darkness retreat. Rodgers embarked on the four-day adventure last month in hopes of it helping him make a decision on his future. Rather than retire, Rodgers has decided to return to the NFL a 19th season, though it likely won’t be in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers Awaiting Trade to New York Jets

During his March 15 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers announced his intention to play for the New York Jets in 2023. Rodgers, however, remains a Packer, as the two teams have yet to agree to terms on trade compensation.

In a recent hit on “NFL Live”, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said the Jets’ offer is sizable, but not up to snuff for the Packers’ front office. As things sit right now, it’s somewhat of an impasse.

“They’ve gone back and forth on this, and they haven’t spoken much in the last week, but it certainly sounds like the Green Bay Packers want a first-round draft pick somewhere in that trade — and that’s not all,” Schefter said. “So, it’s up to the Jets to figure out what they’re comfortable living with, and what the Packers are comfortable accepting, and then the two sides can go from there.”

The Jets continued their reshuffling of the receiver position Wednesday, trading 2021 first-round pick Elijah Moore and a 2023 third-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick. The Moore trade has added to the Jets’ draft capital to seemingly flip for Rodgers. New York now owns the 13th, 42nd and 43rd picks in next month’s NFL Draft.