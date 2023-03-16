Jakobi Meyers Has Perfect Response to Question About Disastrous Patriots-Raiders Play

Jakobi Meyers might’ve been responsible for the most embarrassing play of the 2022 NFL regular season. But he’s learning from that heartbreaking moment and not letting it define him.

On the final play of the fourth quarter in a December game between the Raiders and Patriots, Meyers’ former team (New England) had the football and the score was knotted at 24-24. After receiving a lateral from Rhamondre Stevenson, Meyers attempted to continue the play.

Meyers’ lateral found the hands of Raiders defensive lineman Chandler Jones, who raced to the endzone for a game-winning touchdown. It was one of the most bizarre ways to lose a game.

Now, Meyers finds himself playing for the Raiders. And, as you might’ve guessed, he was asked about that infamous play.

“That was a humbling experience. As a man, as a football player, that was just tough,” he said. “I knew what it meant to the team that I was on at the time, so it really hurt me. … When I went through it, in the moment, my heart was broken.

“Days after, just seeing how guys rallied around me, it built me up as a person. So, now I know, when one of my teammates messes up, I know who I want to be in that situation.”

You’ve got to commend his attitude after that play. Using it as a learning experience could certainly help him in the future. But what about how the play actually unfolded?

“Now, if you ask me directly what happened? I don’t know. That’s the truth. I really don’t know. It just — I had the ball, then I didn’t have the ball and that was the end of it.”

Jakobi Meyers Leaves Patriots for Raiders During NFL Free Agency

If you love some good foreshadowing, the Jakobi Meyers blunder last December might’ve served as the perfect outlook for his future. During the free agency period, the wide receiver decided to leave New England for Las Vegas.

Meyers agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with the Raiders. He’ll team up with new addition Jimmy Garoppolo, who is leaving the San Francisco 49ers to replace Derek Carr at quarterback.

In his first four years in New England, Meyers totaled 235 catches for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s racked up more than 800 receiving yards each of the past two seasons.