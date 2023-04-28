Report: Jalen Carter drafted in Top-10 despite not-glowing reviews from Georgia coaches

Jalen Carter’s landing spot in the NFL Draft was always going to be one of the most interesting questions to get answered in the first round. Would NFL teams look more at his talent while in Athens? Or would they be scared away by some of the off-field concerns that come out about him in the pre-draft process?

Well, in the end, Carter still remained in the Top-10 as the Philadelphia Eagles selected him ninth overall. However, it appears that it wasn’t necessarily thanks to the Georgia coaching staff.

Several reports suggest that the Bulldog’s coaching staff didn’t do Jalen Carter any favors in their reviews of him to NFL personnel. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network and NFL.com suggested similar findings about the people in UGA’s building.

That’s an interesting dynamic at the end of the day. Jalen Carter helped the ‘Dawgs win two national titles as one of the best defensive players in college football. Still, with these concerns they seemingly had about him too, a choice had to be made about either singing his praises, and maybe getting burned for it down the road, or raising some flags while they had the chance.

It didn’t matter much by the end of the night as the Eagles still felt comfortable taking him with the No. 9 pick. Still, while some of the criticisms of Carter were considering unfair throughout this period, the fact that those on Kirby Smart’s staff seemingly couldn’t deny some of the problems as well might be even more telling than anything we’ve heard before…

Micah Parsons nearly walks off set after the Philadelphia Eagles picked Jalen Carter

NFC East rivalries run deep, throughout the entire division. None is more intense than the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, especially with one just making a Super Bowl appearance. While we will have to wait until the fall to see them on the field, current players can have some fun with each other during Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

When everything is said and done, Philadelphia might be considered a big winner of the night. They were able to grab Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the ninth overall pick. Many considered him the top overall prospect in the draft but off-the-field issues caused him to fall.

People in Philly are most likely celebrating but Micah Parsons was not too happy. He was live on Bleacher Report to give a reaction and was ready to walk off the set. To make matters even worse, Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown was there to rub salt in the wounds.

“I’m just sick,” Parsons said. “I’m just sick to my stomach. I can’t believe that many teams passed up on him. I’m truly just sick right now.