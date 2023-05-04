Jalen Carter was once viewed as the best prospect in this year’s NFL Draft. Still, while he may have slipped down to the ninth overall pick in Kansas City, the former Georgia defensive tackle still secured his bag based on the latest from Adam Schefter.

According to Shefter, Carter is now the first of the first-round picks from his class to agree on a deal. That agreement is for a fully guaranteed four-year contract worth over $21 million with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Eagles’ DT Jalen Carter is now the first 2024 1st-round pick to reach agreement, landing a 4-year, fully-guaranteed $21,806,184 deal, per source,” Adam Schefter wrote on Twitter. “Deal negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus, Ryan Matha and Jason Rosenhaus with Eagles officials Howie Roseman, Jake Rosenberg, Bryce Johnston.”

Jalen Carter will arrive in The City of Brotherly Love as the winner of two straight national championships with the Bulldogs. In those campaigns, he posted 69 tackles, six sacks, four pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

He will now join several other ‘Dawgs who have notably landed on the Eagle’s roster over the last two seasons. In 2022, the franchise selected DT Jordan Davis and LB Nakobe Dean. Then, over the course of the draft last week, they added Carter alongside LB Nolan Smith and CB Kelee Ringo as well as RB D’Andre Swift via trade.

Jalen Carter might not have gone as high as once thought due to several reasons. However, he’ll now be right at home amongst a handful of former teammates and will be paid handsomely for his services in Philly over the next four years.

Eagles make Twitter bio change after drafting several Georgia Bulldogs

The Philadelphia Eagles took themselves all the way to Super Bowl LVII last season, but that did not stop them from overachieving in the 2023 NFL Draft. Philadelphia already possessed one of the strongest rosters in the NFL, but made it even stronger, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, in this year’s draft.

The Eagles clearly had a simple strategy heading into the draft this year- draft as many players from the University of Georgia defense as possible.

Philadelphia selected two defensive players from Georgia in last year’s draft, and this year they up the stakes, drafting three Georgia Bulldog defenders (two in the first round). Their defense this season will have shades of Kirby Smart’s defense in Athens, Georiga, which the Eagles have fully embraced with a recent change to their Twitter bio.