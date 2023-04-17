Jalen Hurts’ Agent Had the Perfect Response After Eagles’ QB Signed Record-Breaking Contract

Nicole Lynn is a very popular agent today. Earlier this morning, she helped finalize the extension for Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history. Now, Lynn has paid off a tweet from earlier this year that suggested that this is how things could have worked out.

Toward the end of the Eagle’s regular season, Lynn posted a tweet asking where she could find a Brinks truck. Considering she and Klutch Sports aided Hurts in earning a contract worth $255 million over the next five years today, though, she said that she’s good now considering all things.

Hurts leaped to the level of an MVP candidate in his third season in the NFL. He threw for 3,700 yards and 22 touchdowns while also rushing for an additional 760 yards and 13 scores. That production helped lead Philly to a 16-2 record in his starts and a berth in Super Bowl LVII.

Now, after all that, Nicole Lynn is telling everyone to back the Brinks trucks up to Jalen Hurts’ place. He more than earned it too and will now look to justify it over the next half-decade in The City of Brotherly Love.

More on Philadelphia Signing Jalen Hurts To A Historic Contract Extension

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles agreed to a five-year deal worth $255 million to keep the QB in Philadelphia. That deal makes Hurts the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL.

Hurts’ new deal comes after he led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl LVII appearance. The 24-year-old just completed his third season in the league.

The #Eagles and Jalen Hurts agreed to terms on a 5-year, $255M contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.@AgentNicoleLynn did the deal, which includes $179.304M in guarantees and a no-trade clause. pic.twitter.com/UNzVumGgoA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023

Per NFL.com, Jalen Hurts will receive $179.304 million in guaranteed money, “including $110 million fully guaranteed at signing and $126.5 million fully guaranteed by March 2024.” He also has a no-trade clause, the first in the franchise’s history.

Hurts has started 34 games for the Eagles over the past three seasons. He owns a 23-11 record and has thrown for 7,906 yards and 44 touchdowns in his NFL career. The young quarterback has also rushed for 1,898 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Having certainty with Jalen Hurts at quarterback should only help the organization in free agency and in the NFL Draft. There’s a lot to be happy about in Philadelphia right now. The Eagles could be one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL for several years with Hurts in the picture through 2028.