Jalen Hurts, Cooper Manning Share Special Moment Ahead of Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts and Cooper Manning shared a special moment ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Manning works for Fox Sports and with the network anchoring the coverage of the big game, Manning got a chance to catch up with Hurts.

Then, Hurts said nothing but kind words to the oldest Manning brother after growing up and admiring the family. Watch below to see the awesome moment.

"I appreciate you and your family. Y'all have been a big inspiration for me."@JalenHurts has a big appreciation for Cooper and the Manning family 🫶 pic.twitter.com/qRxaFOEpEe — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2023

“I appreciate you and your family,” Hurts said to Manning. “Y’all have been a big inspiration for me, a big piece of guidance for me. You, Peyton, Eli and Archie, he’s still running everything … You good people brother.”

The Manning family had a lot of championships to their name and Hurts might’ve taken a page out of their book.

Hurts reminded everyone that the season isn’t over as Philly has one game left between them and a title when asked about his best play of the season.

“My best play of the season? Season’s not over,” Hurts said. “We have a heck of an opportunity in front of us and we’ve worked really hard to be where we are now. To have the opportunity is something that you earn so we’re going to work really hard to take advantage of it.”

This is exactly the mindset that Eagles fans want their quarterback to have. It’s could very well win the franchise its second Super Bowl title.